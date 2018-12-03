Scotrail have confirmed they are ending their free rail travel for children right after the festive period.

The popular ‘Kids Go Free’ scheme, which enables an adult able to take up to two children for free on return journeys, will end in the New Year as part of a rail fare rise.

READ MORE: Travel chaos as ScotRail staff shortage expected to cause disruption until end of the day

Each child will be charged £1 from next year, meaning an adult who travels once a week with two children will be more than £100 worse off after the scheme is cancelled.

Scottish Labour slammed the move, calling the fare rise a “rip-off.””

The party’s transport spokesman, Colin Smyth MSP, said: “With Christmas less than a few weeks away, it’s sad to see bosses at ScotRail acting like Scrooge by taking free rail travel away from children across Scotland.

“The Kids Go Free scheme is a fantastic initiative which encourages families to use public transport and not be out of pocket for doing so.

READ MORE: Worsening weather will leave Scots islanders marooned

“This rip-off fare rise will see passengers handing out even more money to a private company which is failing them time and time again.

“I hope ScotRail see sense and give our children the gift of free rail travel for another year this Christmas.”

According to the Daily Record, ScotRail said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the opportunity to travel across our services and the Kids for a Quid offer is available on a wider range of adult tickets.”