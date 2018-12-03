Pro-Brexit Conservatives have lashed out at a planned TV debate on Brexit, due to take place in less than a week’s time.

Conservative Brexit supporters and the Liberal Democrats have written demanding that they are included in the debate, stating that the concept “breaches the concept of impartiality” unless a prominent Brexiteer is also represented.

Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and other former Cabinet ministers, including Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg, wrote to the BBC's chairman Sir David Clementi to complain that the Brexit people voted for would be "nowhere represented" in a debate between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the letter states that a debate between the prime minister and Labour leader would “do nothing to illuminate the real issues at stake” as both were on the same side during the referendum.

It is understood Vince Cable has also written to the heads on BBC, ITV and Sky to argue instead that since May and Corbyn are now both pro-Brexit, excluding him from the debate represents an “egregious imbalance”.

Although a debate looks likely between both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday, December 9, some issues remain including the format, and whether it could instead be broadcast on ITV.

This weekend, the BBC issued a statement on the debate saying: “Our proposal is to broadcast a programme which includes both a head-to-head debate between the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition and also an opportunity to hear from a wider range of voices.

“After all, a broad range of views on this issue is held by the public and by Parliamentarians - from those who want a different form of Brexit to those who want another public vote - and we believe that should be reflected in the debate.”

A Downing Street spokesman told the Guardian: “in order to accommodate Jeremy Corbyn's confected demands we’ve moved our preferred day, accommodated the addition of social media questions at Labour’s request, and agreed there should be maximum head-to-head time, while still including voices from employers and civil society in the debate”.

The spokesman added: “But if Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t agree to what’s now on the table – a debate on primetime with the prime minister – the public will rightly conclude he’s running scared. So let’s get on with it.”

However, a Labour spokeswoman said May was “running away from the scrutiny of a real head to head debate with Jeremy Corbyn”, as she had in the 2017 election.

“Why else would she not accept ITV’s offer of a straightforward head-to-head debate, as Jeremy has done?” she said. “Instead, her team are playing games and prefer the BBC’s offer, which would provide less debating time and risk a confusing mish-mash for the viewing public.”

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also spoken out about the debate stating that: "If this or any Brexit TV debate goes ahead without all options - including that of remaining in the EU - being included and given a voice, it will be an absolute travesty of democracy."