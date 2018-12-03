Theresa May has told Tory MPs to "hold their nerve" and back her Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister insisted she would still have a job in two weeks' time as she faces a crunch Commons vote on her EU withdrawal agreement on December 11.

READ MORE: Brexiteers demand a representative in TV debate between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn

Mrs May told ITV's This Morning: "At the end of the line it is, I think, about holding our nerve and getting this over the line so we can deliver on Brexit and people can have that better future."

Pressed on whether she would resign if the Commons rejected her Brexit deal next week, Mrs May said: "I'm focusing on, you know, getting that vote, and getting the vote over the line.

READ MORE: Sir Ian Wood: Theresa May's Brexit deal is "workable"

"Because this is, as I say, it's an important moment in our history.

"This is not a, sort of 'oh, well, it's just any old vote'. Actually, this is about delivering for what people voted for when they voted in that referendum to leave the EU.

"I think that's important for us as politicians to remember that."

Picture via ITV

Referring to calls for a new referendum, the PM said: "People are talking about a second vote when we haven't even delivered on the first vote.

"We asked people to vote. We said 'please decide whether we should leave or remain'.

"People voted to leave and I think there's a, sort of, democratic duty on us as politicians, having had that referendum, and having said it is your choice, to actually deliver on it."

Asked if she was "knackered" after a busy schedule trying to convince the public of the benefits of her deal, Mrs May said: "It's a tough time, it's a difficult time ... an awful lot of work has had to go into this.

"But I always think the key thing is just keep focused on what the end point is. The end point is getting a good deal through for the UK and delivering on what people voted for.

"That is what drives me."

Mrs May said MPs should reflect on the Brexit deal and back it in the "national interest".

The PM said: "We can be better off. That's up to us. It's going to be different from being in the EU. It is a different relationship.

READ MORE: Marianne Taylor: Why Nicola Sturgeon should steer clear of this phony TV debate

But, that's what people voted for."

The comments came as Home Secretary Sajid Javid said it is "very unlikely" MPs will be able to see the Government's long-awaited immigration white paper ahead of the meaningful vote on the Brexit deal.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's unlikely, actually very unlikely, to be published before the vote. It will be published soon."

Mr Javid also insisted the Brexit deal was the "right deal for the country" and dismissed reports that the vote will be pulled.

He said: "I don't think there is any chance of pulling the vote ... I just don't see that happening."