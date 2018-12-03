There is an emotional ache at the heart of Ella Hickson’s reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s much-loved children’s story, brought to vivid life by director Eleanor Rhode on Max Johns’ expansive set that opens out from children’s bedroom to lost boys’ hideout and pirate’s lair. It’s an ache of wonder and loss that treads the shadow-line between the two in a world where growing up isn’t always easy.

None of the play’s over-riding seriousness takes away from the transformative sense of joy that runs through a show that makes Isobel McArthur’s Wendy much more than Peter Pan’s sidekick once she and her brothers fly off to Never Land where she’s meant to play mum. As she learns from her sisters-in-arms Tink and Tiger Lily how to hang tough, Wendy also comes to terms with the death of her brother Tom, whose presence gives the show added depths.