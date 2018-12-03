Universal credit has pushed council house tenants into nearly £1.5 million of rent arrears in East Ayrshire, a councillor has claimed.

Council tenant overdue rent stood at £1.484 million between September 17 to October 14 this year.

About seven per cent of tenants had unpaid rent during that time – up from five per cent last year.

It has been claimed that people are falling behind in their rent while they await their first Universal Credit payment.

The problem was revealed at the council’s Governance and Scrutiny Committee meeting this week.

Committee chair Councillor Barry Douglas said: “We are seeing rent and council tax arrears going up. It is impacting the council.

“The council are trying to mitigate but we need support from the Scottish Government.”

The Labour and Co-operative Party councillor added: “It is a completely flawed policy. It is hitting the poorest and most vulnerable in our society.

“It is not saving any money, it is costing more money.”

He said the council are trying to give people advice on setting up bank accounts, using the Internet and coping with fuel and food poverty.

Rubbish Party councillor Sally Cogley said: “Universal Credit is something everybody is extremely concerned about.

“In East Ayrshire we have been anticiapting the issues and made provision for it.”

The council has set up a project team to help residents transfer to the new system, which merges six benefits including benefits for those out of work or on a low income

It warned there can be problems making a claim and receiving the first monthly payment.

There are fears some people may not even have a bank account to get the payment.

The council team offer advice on budgeting and work alongside the Department of Work and Pensions to help people get the payment.

The Trussell Trust figures show foodbank use has jumped by 52 per cent in the areas where Universal Credit has been introduced.

A council report said: “As a result of the introduction of Universal Credit Full Service in East Ayrshire in October 2017, current tenant arrears levels have risen.”