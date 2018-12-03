A CAMPAIGN to guarantee a Christmas toy for every child in Glasgow has been launched to help families struggling with poverty and domestic violence.

The Glasgow Cares toy bank is organised by Labour MSP Anas Sarwar in conjunction with Children 1st and Glasgow Women’s Aid.

The appeal last year distributed more than 500 donated toys and gift vouchers to children who might not have received a present otherwise, including some living in refuges.

The toy drive has already received some donations from stores and malls, but is now asking for donations from the general public to ensure no child misses out.

Susan Jack, of Glasgow Women’s Aid, added: “Christmas can be a very difficult time of the year and this is particularly true for families in refuge or living with domestic abuse.

“Every year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of people that donate toys and presents to Glasgow Women’s Aid. We know that these donations make a big difference to families.

“Moving into refuge can be very difficult, even if you know it’s the safest option. Being there at Christmas can be a reminder of the awful experiences that you have had. "For mothers, knowing that the people of Glasgow are thinking of them and helping to make Christmas a bit easier, is a great comfort.”

Julie Richardson, of Children 1st, said: “Many families feel worried by the additional financial burden and sense of ‘difference’ Christmas can bring. The Christmas toy appeal is one very important way we can work together to reduce some of the stress felt by families, hopefully allowing them to relax and feel part of the Christmas spirit.”

Mr Sarwar, whose office at 423 Paisley Road West is accepting donations on weekdays, said he hoped the sixth year of the appeal would break records.

He said: “In a city like Glasgow there are hundreds of children who miss out on Christmas.

“But this year, with the introduction of Universal Credit, wage stagnation and increased housing costs, we fear that more families could be struggling during the festive season.

“It’s heart-warming that so many organisations have already agreed to contribute, but we really need more toys. Together, we can guarantee a Christmas for every child in the city.”