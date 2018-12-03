It is the UK’s largest national park, attracting almost two million visitors each year thanks to its breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife.

Cairngorms National Park offers the best of the Scottish Highlands - but its picturesque scenes are not uninterrupted, with structures from Scotland’s energy network sometimes spoiling the view.

However, energy firms are taking steps to correct this and hundreds of electricity pylons have already been removed from the park.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) now plans to remove a further 46 towers, as well as 12 km of overhead lines, in an area which attracts the largest number of visitors to the park.

The firm has submitted a funding application to replace the pylons, near the villages of Boat of Garten and Nethy Bridge, with underground cabling.

Grant Moir, CEO of Cairngorms National Park Authority, said the move will make a big improvement to the park’s scenery.

“We have been working with SSE on these projects and are pleased to see that these applications have now been submitted,” he said.

“They will build on the good work that has already taken place following the construction of the Beauly to Denny line, where some 300 towers were taken down within the Cairngorms National Park.

“The projects will result in nearly all the line in Strathspey being removed and it will make a significant improvement to the visual impact of the landscapes for the millions of visitors who come to the National Park every year.”

SSEN has applied for the funding from energy regulator Ofgem, who is responsible for administering a £500m fund set up to mitigate the impact of existing electricity infrastructure on National Parks and Scenic Areas.

If approved, it would see the removal of 15 steel lattice towers and 4km of overhead line between Docharn and the Boat of Garten substation, as well as 31 towers and 8km of line between the substation and Craigmore Wood, to the north of Nethy Bridge.

Euan Smith, of SSEN, said: “We are delighted to have submitted our Cairngorms National Park proposals to Ofgem for consideration.

“If regulatory funding is approved for both schemes, this innovative project will result in the removal of an additional 46 historic transmission towers within the National Park’s boundary covering a combined distance of 12km.

“We would like to thank all of those who have inputted into the development process so far and look forward to continued engagement with Ofgem and other interested stakeholders as we seek to further improve the visual impact of our existing infrastructure in Scotland’s most valuable landscapes.”

The proposals came as concerns were raised over the impact of an SSE plan elsewhere in the Highlands.

Locals are concerned that Corie Glas, a large pumped storage hydro scheme, could cause significant problems for rural areas if it gets the go-ahead.

Campaigners fear the development, which will be bigger than Ben Cruachan, could cause major damage to the “crumbling” A82 as at least 3.9 million tonnes of rock needs to be removed from the hillside to allow the scheme to go ahead.

John Fortheringham, of Spean Bridge Community Council, claims no one has addressed the potential damage to the road, or the effects on tourism or the number of lorry movements required to create space inside the mountain.

He said: “Not only do we have narrow roads that do not allow two HGVs to pass each other on the roadside, the roads are crumbling.

“Is someone thinking about the road? Is anyone thinking it might need (to be) upgraded before any planning permission is granted? “What we are worried about is the number of HGV movements. The developers will have three choices - take it through Inverness, up to Kyle or down to Corpach.

“Well there is no way the councillors in Inverness will want an extra thousand lorry loads through the city.

“I understand SSE are planning to take the rocks out by canal. But the canal option will still mean all those lorries coming through the village on the A82 and causing more damage, and frustration to residents.”

Highland Council has already approved the development, but because of the size and scale of the project, the final decision rests with the Scottish Government.

SSE said it has signed a memorandum with Scottish Canal to use the Caledonian Canal to remove the rock during constructions, reducing the volume being removed by road.

A spokeswoman added that it is important to the firm to “mitigate the impact on the communities”.

A spokeswoman for Bear Scotland said: “As with all major projects, we work closely with the developers to minimise damage and disruption to the road network throughout the construction period.”

A final decision on the plan is expected within the next six months.