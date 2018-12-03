A GLASGOW community radio station has claimed it is being victimised after being the subject of a stream of complaints to the broadcast regulator about songs it transmitted containing offensive language.

Glasgow's Govan Radio has been censured by Ofcom for the second time in four months this time for broadcasting three songs on the Steg G in the Morning show over three September days containing the 'f' word.

Ofcom has now said it wants a meeting with Sunny Govan Radio executives to discuss its issues with avoiding tracks with offensive language.

Ofcom received complaints over the playing of Sandblasted Skin by Pantera on September 17 which contained the line "it's on sale at the f***ing dollar store".

Concerns were also raised by Eminen's Lucky You which was broadcast on September 20 and included 12 instances of 'f' word or its variations, "which appeared to be poorly masked".

Aerosmith's Monkey On My Back also raised eyebrows on September 24 with the line: "Feedin' that f***in monkey on my back."

The Sunny Govan Community Media Group apologised for any offence caused and said it takes “due care and diligence when checking material for broadcast” and that song lyrics are checked online before a track is played.

It added that the premise of the show which broadcast the songs was that listeners request tracks to be played, and that “none of the songs that have been complained about [were] chosen by the presenter”.

The radio station also raised concerns about the “constant stream of complaints” against it and the impact of these on its presenter.

Ofcom said the station requested the regulator to consider the potential for “victimisation of community radio presenters by...members of the public, ex volunteers or rival broadcastersand apply mechanisms to reduce this happening”.

Ofcom said: "These music tracks included uses of the word "f***" or its variations. Ofcom’s 2016 research on offensive language clearly indicates that this word is considered by audiences to be among the strongest examples of offensive language. The use of the words in this case clearly had the potential to cause offence to listeners.

"In our view, the majority of listeners to a local community radio station playing a broad range of music would be unlikely to expect programmes to contain the most offensive language at the time these songs were broadcast.!

Ofcom said it was the licensee's duty to ensure content is suitable for broadcast, particularly when tracks are requested by listeners.

"SGCMG asked Ofcom to consider ways to reduce potential victimisation of community radio presenters through complaints. Ofcom considers complaints on a case by case basis taking into account all the relevant factors. On this occasion, for the reasons outlined above, we considered the complaints raised legitimate concerns about material broadcast on Sunny Govan Radio," said Ofcom.

But Ofcom said the station had breached the Broadcasting Code and that they are inviting the licensee to a meeting to discuss its compliance procedures.

It comes after it was censured in August for the broadcast of offensive language in the track This is America by Childish Gambino.

In that case the station said an explicit version of a track was erroneously marked as “clean”, and that it had taken steps to prevent such incidents from recurring, including “password protect[ing] the play out library”.