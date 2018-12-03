UK government may have been in contempt of Parliament by not publishing Brexit legal advice, Commons Speaker rules.

Six opposition political parties including the SNP signed a letter calling for the launch of "contempt of Parliament" proceedings.

And John Bercow said "there is an arguable case" that a contempt of Parliament has been committed.

Theresa May's top law officer now faces possible suspension from the House of Common for failure to publish all the legal advice on her Brexit plans.

MPs are expected to debate and vote on Tuesday on whether or not to refer the case to the Commons Standards and Privileges Committee.

Observers say the debate could delay the start of the debate on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Earlier, Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox had failed to follow the orders of Parliament to publish his full legal advice.

He joined forces with the Liberal Democrats and even Theresa May's DUP allies to ask Mr Bercow to consider launching contempt proceedings.

Mr Cox earlier published a 43-page summary and during his long appearance in the Commons - insisted it was the most he can do in the public and national interest.

He said: "The truth is that I am caught in an acute clash of constitutional principal.

"I hope the House will reconsider the position. I hope it will understand, that no attorney would want to place himself, and no government, but certainly not I as Attorney General in contempt of the house. That is simply nothing to my desire or wish.

"And I would not take this position if I did not feel that it was contrary to all of our interests and therefore I stand here before you fully understanding the nature of the House's concern, not to say indignation. I accept that.

"It is a deeply unsatisfactory position for any attorney or government to be in. But I am truly sorry that I am not in a position to disclose either the fact or content of my advice.

"But I am doing so not to frustrate the legitimate interests of the members opposite, or members behind me, but rather and only because it is against the public interest at a time when we are negotiating..."

He insisted that to publish his full legal advice would be against the “public interest” and could open up Government secrets to similar requests in future.

And he added: "Is the house by means of this motion to command any paper of any kind central to the interests of this nation, without even being able to check that by its release they are causing or might cause severe damage to the public interest. it cannot be right.

"In this case, I am convinced that in order to disclose any advice that might have been given would be fundamentally contrary to the interests of this country.

"It's no use the baying and shouting of members opposite. What i am trying to do is guard the public interest, that's all. And it is time they grew up and got real."

The Prime Minister faces an uphill struggle to secure parliament’s approval in a vote due on December 11 when many Brexit supporters and opponents alike say they will reject her interim deal for leaving the EU, Britain’s biggest shift in foreign policy in over 40 years.

She has toured the country and broadcast studios to try to sell her deal, but a move to present her government’s legal advice to parliament appears to have backfired dramatically.

The Speaker said he would consider a request by the opposition Labour Party and other parties to consider launching contempt proceedings against the government for failing to release the full legal advice.

At a rowdy session of parliament, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox outlined the legal advice he had given to the government, including over a “backstop” arrangement to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland if a future UK-EU trading deal is not reached in time.

As he set out the legal position, Mr Cox admitted the UK cannot unilaterally exit the Irish border backstop - prompting claims the Brexit divorce is a 'trap'.

Mr Cox told MPs if the backstop ever comes into force there will have to be a trade deal or proof the EU is acting in bad faith to escape it.

The Government has failed to publish the Attorney General's full and final legal advice on the Brexit deal, as was ordered by Parliament.



We have been left with no option but to write to the Speaker of the House of Commons to ask him to launch proceedings of contempt.

To cries of "it's a trap", Mr Cox told MPs the Brexit divorce deal contained "no unilateral right for either party" to terminate.

“This deal ... is the best way I firmly believe of ensuring that we leave the European Union on March 29,” Cox told parliament. “This is the deal that will ensure that happening in an orderly way with legal certainty.”

In theory any proceedings could lead to Mr Cox being suspended from the Commons - and he has reportedly said he was prepared to accept any 'sanction' which eventually comes from his decision to protect the public interest.