A man fell to his death in a packed Glasgow shopping centre as horrified Christmas shoppers looked on.

The victim plunged from a top floor balcony at Buchanan Galleries on Monday close to the escalator entrance off Buchanan Street.

It is thought he had been with his family at Burger King, in the shopping centre’s top floor food court, before the tragedy struck.

Emergency crews rushed to the shopping centre, which was immediately evacuated, but officers confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene around 4.20pm.

A white tent could be seen set up on the ground floor of the building, while the area surrounding the entrance was cordoned off.

Businesses within the centre were forced to close following the incident.

The centre reopened later on Monday, although escalators remained shut. The victim’s family were helped from the scene by police.

A spokesman for Buchanan Galleries said: “We can confirm an incident took place this afternoon within the centre.

“We are co-operating fully with the emergency services and assisting them with their enquiries.”

Officers remained at the scene last night and stood watch around the area, as floral tributes were placed at the steps on Buchanan Street.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 4.20pm on Monday a man died after a fall at Buchanan Galleries.

“An investigation is currently under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.”

It is second time a member of the public has died after a fall at Buchanan Galleries in the past 18 months.

In June 2017 a man was killed in a fall in the same area of the shopping centre, while another man also died in 2013 after falling 70 feet in the same place.