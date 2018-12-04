The UK can unilaterally revoke its withdrawal from the EU, according to European Court of Justice advocate general Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona.

A statement from the ECJ said: "In answer to the question from the Scottish court, the Advocate General proposes that the Court of Justice should, in its future judgment, declare that Article 50 TEU allows the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU, until such time as the Withdrawal Agreement is formally concluded, provided that the revocation has been decided upon in accordance with the member state's constitutional requirements, is formally notified to the European Council and does not involve an abusive practice."

SNP MEP Alyn Smith, one of those who brought the case, said: "This is a huge win for us, and a huge step forward from the highest court in the business, and confirms what we have been hoping for: that the UK can indeed change its mind on Brexit and revoke Article 50, unilaterally.

This is big news. Now, while Westminster is debating legal advice, just how much public money has the UK government blown *trying to stop* this being known? https://t.co/yZiDz2rMa5 — Alyn Smith MEP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@AlynSmith) December 4, 2018

"The Advocate General Opinion is not the final judgment, but the practice of the ECJ is that the judges tend to follow the Opinion, so this is a major landmark.

"We now have a roadmap out of the Brexit shambles, a bright light has switched on above an 'Exit' sign and the false choice being offered to MPs at Westminster - that it is Mrs May's disastrous deal or chaos - is shown for what it is, an abuse of Parliament.

#Brexit - Case C-621/18 Wightman - AG Campos Sánchez-Bordona: Article 50 TFEU notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU can be revoked unilaterally under certain conditions https://t.co/BXuldkaxWx — EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) December 4, 2018

"There are other options, and we can stop the clock."

Tory former attorney general and second referendum campaigner Dominic Grieve welcomed the ruling, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's clearly significant.

"Of course it doesn't necessarily have to be translated into a judgment, but the opinion of the advocate general is often very influential in forming the opinion of the court and it reinforces something I have to say I personally always thought was probably the case."

Asked if it made it more likely that there would be a new public vote, he said: "It is certainly helpful because it removes one of the arguments which is 'Oh well, they would never allow us to change our minds'."

Legal representatives for the UK Government believe the case is inadmissible as it deals with a hypothetical situation, as the UK Government's policy is not to revoke Article 50.

Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen QC, representing the UK Government, said the case is a "hypothetical validity challenge" and those behind it seek "political ammunition to be used in and to pressure the UK Parliament".

Their request for the Court of Session to refer the question of whether Article 50 can be unilaterally revoked to the ECJ was initially refused, before that ruling was overturned on appeal.

Two attempts by the UK Government, which is contesting the case, to appeal against the referral to the European court were rejected.

At the hearing last week, Aidan O'Neill QC, representing the politicians who brought the case, said they need to know all their options on Brexit, including whether the UK can unilaterally halt the process ahead of critical votes on the withdrawal agreement.

Hubert Legal, representing the Council of the European Union, said allowing unilateral withdrawal could lead to "disaster", of which "the main victim could be the European project altogether".

He said Article 50 is "not ambiguous", adding: "The prerogative of acting alone will have been exhausted by putting the notification letter on the council's table."

The case was brought forward to the ECJ by a group of Scottish politicians - Labour MEPs Catherine Stihler and David Martin, SNP members including Joanna Cherry MP and Alyn Smith ME and Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer.

The politicians were supported by campaigning lawyer Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project.