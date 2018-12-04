A man has been arrested after a person is believed to have been electrocuted to death on the tracks near Dumbreck train station early this morning.

orning rush-hour servicesbetween Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street had been disrupted amid an incident.

British Transport Police (BTP) has now confirmed a person had been injured on the tracks who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 1am today (December 4), officers from British Transport Police were called the line close to Dumbreck in Glasgow following reports that a person had been injured on the tracks.

“Officers attended the location alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and the ambulance service, however, the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining serious injuries believed to be caused by electrocution.

“A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of trespass and vandalism in connection with the incident.”

An investigation is now underway and officers are making enquiries to understand how the person came to be on the tracks.

Police are asking anyone who was near Dumbreck station at the time and saw anything of the incident to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 18 as of December 4.