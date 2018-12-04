The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of Scotland on Friday with gusts of up to 80mph expected.
The warning is in place from 3am on Friday until midnight, with the warning issued for the majority of the country.
There is expected to be gusts of 60-70mph inland while in exposed locations the winds are expected to reach 80mph.
Heavy rainfall is also expected with forecasters warning that there could be a chance of damage to buildings, transport distuption and powercuts.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A weather system will move eastwards across the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales.
"Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.
"There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.