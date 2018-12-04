Supermarket chain Lidl have made quite a statement by 'covering' their competitors advertisements with their own.

Throughout Glasgow, Lidl have been painting over competitors such as Asda and Waitrose billboards and street signs with their own advertisements - and it has definitely gained public attention.

Glasgow City Centre, in particular, has seen supermarket billboards covered or changed, with billboards on Great Western Road, Hope Street and St Vincent Street targeted by Lidl’s fierce advertising campaign. 