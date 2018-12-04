THERESA May has bowed to Opposition parties' demands to publish the "final and full" legal advice on her Brexit deal after suffering a humiliating Commons defeat.

The Prime Minister caved in moments after MPs decided her ministers were in "contempt" of Parliament.

A motion tabled by Labour, the SNP, other opposition parties and the DUP which argued ministers were in contempt due to their failure to fully publish advice given to Cabinet by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox was approved by 311 votes to 293, a majority of 18.

It also ordered the "immediate publication" of the legal advice.

Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, said: "We've tested the opinion of the House twice on this very serious subject.

"We've listened carefully and in light of the expressed will of the House we will publish the final and full advice provided by the Attorney General to Cabinet but recognising the very serious constitutional issues this raises I have referred the matter to the Privileges Committee to consider the implications of the humble address."

MPs had earlier rejected a Government amendment to the motion, which Labour argued sought to kick the issue into the "long grass" until after the vote on the Brexit deal, by 311 votes to 307, a majority of just four.

This amendment asked for the Privileges Committee to question whether ministers were in contempt of Parliament over the issue and could have delayed any publication of the advice.