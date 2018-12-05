THE Scottish Tories will today pride themselves on being isolated at Holyrood on Brexit.

The Greens, Labour, LibDems and SNP will unite in a symbolic vote that rejects both Theresa’s May deal and a No Deal, and calls for an unnamed “better alternative”.

However the Tories will say theirs is the only party backing the UK-wide result of the EU referendum, and claim the vote is being used to promote independence.

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: “The Scottish Conservatives will, alone, oppose the motion set out by the SNP, Labour, Lib Dems and Greens today.

“We know what the SNP and Greens are trying to do with this needless debate - they want to use it to manufacture yet more grievance as part of their push for a second independence referendum.

“That Labour and the Liberal Democrats have once again fallen into line with the nationalists is disappointing but hardly surprising.

“Willie Rennie and Richard Leonard are Nicola Sturgeon’s little helpers.”

SNP Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell said the vote was a "historic opportunity" for MSPs to show united opposition to Mrs May's deal and No Deal.

He said: "The UK Government's own analysis, as well as the detailed assessment from the Scottish Government, shows why the draft Brexit deal is unacceptable - it would make us poorer while extending uncertainty.

"It would take Scotland out of the EU against our will, removing us from the Customs Union and the European Single Market of 500m people - eight times larger than the UK market alone - and place Scotland at a serious competitive disadvantage with Northern Ireland.

"I welcome the cooperation we have seen so far in the Scottish Parliament. We should now reach a consensus and oppose both the proposed draft Brexit deal and the suggestion a no deal Brexit is the only alternative."

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said Holyrood was poised to reject the Prime Minister’s “dreadful deal and the horrific prospect of a no-deal exit”.

He said: “This is the rising tide. Every MP in Westminster needs to check their conscience before considering lending their support to a deal that will make their constituents poorer.

“There is no Brexit deal that can match the settlement we have today.”