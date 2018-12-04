A Glasgow-based artist has won the Turner Prize, the leading contemporary arts award.

Charlotte Prodger, who is also representing Scotland at next year's Venice Biennale, won the £25,000 prize.

The judges awarded the prize to Ms Prodger for her solo exhibition Bridgit / Stoneymollen Trail at Bergen Kunsthall, with film that uses footage from her smart phone.

Ms Prodger, accepting the award, said she was "overwhelmed" by winning the prize.

The artist, who grew up in Aberdeenshire, also noted how critical funding of her work as an artist had been.

The Tate, which organises the annual prize, said: "The jury admired the painterly quality of BRIDGIT and the attention it pays to art history.

"The work meanders through disparate associations ranging from JD Sports and standing stones to 1970s lesbian separatism and Jimi Hendrix’s sound recordist. They praised the way Prodger explores lived experience as mediated through technologies and histories."

Prodger, who trained at the Glasgow School of Art, has won several awards for her work: she was awarded the Margaret Tait Award in 2014, was shortlisted for the Jarman Award in 2017 and, in the same year, was awarded a Paul Hamlyn Award.

Ms Prodger's show in Venice will be in a formal shipyard, and will be unveiled next May.

The shortlisted artists for 2018 were: Forensic Architecture, Naeem Mohaiemen, Ms Prodger and Luke Willis Thompson.

An exhibition of the four shortlisted artists is at Tate Britain until 6 January.