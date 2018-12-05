PARLIAMENT has “won back control” of Brexit, MPs have declared, after it inflicted three humiliating defeats on Theresa May’s embattled administration.

Two came on the issue of the UK Government being deemed in contempt of Parliament.

The first saw ministers’ attempt to kick the issue into the “long grass” of a Commons review being defeated by 311 votes to 307, a majority of four; the second, on the main motion saying they were in contempt by not publishing the full legal advice on the Brexit deal, passed by 311 votes to 293, a majority of 18.

Amid high drama, a sombre-looking Andrea Leadsom confirmed the Government would comply with the House’s wish and publish the legal advice on Wednesday.

The Commons Leader told MPs: "We've listened carefully and in light of the expressed will of the House we will publish the final and full advice provided by the Attorney General to Cabinet but recognising the very serious constitutional issues this raises I have referred the matter to the Privileges Committee to consider the implications of the humble address."

However, potentially the most significant moment came when the Prime Minister and her colleagues suffered their third defeat.

Conservative backbencher Dominic Grieve, the former Attorney General, tabled an amendment, which aimed to give MPs a greater say on the way forward should Mrs May’s Brexit Plan – as is expected - be defeated next Tuesday. It was approved by 321 votes to 299, a majority of 22. There were some 25 Tory rebels, none was Scottish.

Remainers believe this means that if and when MPs reject the PM’s proposal, they can table amendments to her Plan B such as for a People’s Vote or a Norway-style option, thus ensuring there will not be a no-deal.

Tom Brake for the Liberal Democrats said: “Parliament has thankfully won back control from the loosening grips of Theresa May. If, as expected, her deal is voted down, then MPs can now instruct the Government on what should happen next.”

But Brexiteer Steve Baker claimed the Remainers’ declaration that Parliament had taken back control was not true. He tweeted: "Whatever the outcome of the amendment, it is not legally binding on the PM. Acts are law, motions are motions. The executive still decides how to proceed."

Earlier, No 10 made clear the UK Government would not revoke the Article 50 process after the European Court of Justice's senior law officer said Britain could unilaterally stop the Brexit process.

Today as the Commons continues its debate on the Brexit deal, MSPs at Holyrood will stage their own debate and vote, which is expected to reject the PM’s Brexit Plan and the prospect of a no-deal.