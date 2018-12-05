Security guards have been stationed at the site where a man fell to his death in a busy Glasgow shopping centre.

Staff at Buchanan Galleries have been standing watch on the centre’s third floor balcony after the horrific death of a 38-year-old on Monday evening.

Stationed outside Buchanan Galleries’ food court, the security workers could be seen watching shoppers and overlooking the 70-foot high drop.

The incident took place near the escalator entrance of the mall and becomes the third such death in the past five years on the site.

After being closed on Monday evening, Buchanan Galleries reopened fully yesterday.

Calls have now been made for additional safety measures within the centre to prevent another tragic incident.

Councillor Christy Mearns, whose Anderston/City/Yorkhill ward encompasses the centre, has asked for more safety checks to be put in place at the shopping centre.

The Green representative said: “My sincere condolences go out to the family who have lost a loved one at this difficult time.

“Understandably, investigations are at an early stage but it’s imperative steps are urgently taken to reassess the risk to the public, and that additional safety measures are introduced, to prevent another fatal accident from happening again.”

The public added their voices to calls for further safety measures to be installed at Buchanan Galleries.

At the scene on Monday one shopper called for a mesh or safety net to be included between balconies in the centre.

Others have taken to social media to ask for higher barriers to be put in place at the balcony’s edge to prevent a repeat.

Representatives from Buchanan Galleries would not comment yesterday as to whether any additional safety measures would be put in place within the shopping mall.

Centre bosses did not confirm whether a member of staff would be stationed permanently on the balcony.

A spokeswoman added: “We are devastated by the tragic fall and our thoughts are with all those affected.”

A police investigation is continuing to establish the cause of the fall.

However, officers have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.