A man has died following a crash on the M74 in the early hours of this morning.

A section of the road was closed off until this morning following the incident.

Police Scotland has now confirmed a 29-year-old man died at Wishaw General Hospital after the accident.

The incident took place at around 2am, when a blue-coloured Mazda Premacy was travelling south of the M74 when it veered off the road, near junction 13, close to Abington Services, and down an embankment.

*NEW* ❗️⌚️06:27#M74 S/B J11 Poneil remains CLOSED due to a serious RTC. Traffic is being diverted off at J11 and coming back on at J13 Abington.



Please be aware if this is your route this morning, may be closed for some time. #SouthLanarkshire pic.twitter.com/pc80uux5k3 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 5, 2018

Emergency services reponded with the man taken to hospital for treatment. A 25-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant John Tait, of the Road Police Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M74 near to Abington in the early hours of this morning who may have seen this vehicle, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.”