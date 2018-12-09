Tom Kitchin and Dominic Jack have named their latest Edinburgh venture Southside Scran, which strikes me as an odd choice. Yes, Tollcross is on the south side of the city, but southside to me means areas like South Clerk Street and Causewayside. Disorientation apart, that low-brow word ‘scran’ flags up a ‘food is only fuel’ mentality that swaggers or staggers alongside that other ugly Scottish word ‘swally’, as in a swallow (of alcohol). You’ll never find me romanticising the sadder aspects of Scottish culture, like alcohol abuse, or our death wish sentimental attachment to fizzy drinks and assorted ultra-processed junk. More fundamentally, the name ill matches the place. It’s an upmarket establishment where, unless you’re careful, you’ll spend quite a lot. Crowd pleasers- beef burger (Waygu beef), fish and chips- come in at £14 and £12.50 respectively, but otherwise main courses start at £16.50 and climb to £25. Starters are £9.50-£14. Down-to-earth, humble ‘scran’ this isn’t.

Expectations adjusted, we find ourselves enjoying the place, a snug, modernist take on a well-curated Parisian brasserie, with a rotisserie as its unique selling point. It even has a certain Parisian gruffness. The Maitre D has the blunt, slightly intimidating air of a musketeer. “Ready to order?” “What do you want?” Or, to the women at the next table who’re trying to get attention, “Something wrong?” He doesn’t bowl me over with charm.