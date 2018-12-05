Nicola Sturgeon has been named among the list of the most powerful women in the world according to Forbes.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was named second on the list behind Angela Merkel, with Queen Elizabeth II being placed in 23rd, one place ahead of Ivanka Trump.

The First Minister was listed at number 45 on the 2018 list, ahead of the likes of Beyoncé Knowles, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift and Belinda Johnson of Airbnb.

The Forbes’ Most Powerful Women 2018 list aims to show the leading ‘builders, disruptors, and innovators in every sector who are using their voice to change power structures and create a lasting impact.'

Forbes describes Nicola Sturgeon working to "reinforce the case for continued membership of the single market and customs union."

Theresa May maintains 2nd spot from the 2017 list with the Queen being the oldest entrant on the list of 100 women.

Forbes describes Theresa May as working tirelessly on Brexit negotiations "amid pushback from both pro and anti-European factions in her own party and the opposition. May continues to fight for a unified Britain and in her own words "a Brexit that delivers on the result of the referendum."

10 women from the United Kingdom are included on the list including Donna Langley, Emma Walmsley, Eliza Manningham-Buller, Denise Coates, Marianne Lake, Katherine Viner, and Zanny Minton Beddoes.