A new app showing women where recent sex attacks have taken place is to be launched in Scotland cities next year.

Former Dundee University student Jillian Kowalchuk founded Safe & The City, a navigation app which flags city black spots in a bid to help women plan their journeys home.

The app will allow users to log instances of harrassment and sexual assault, warning others about potential dangers in their surrounding area.

With tens of thousands of students attending universities and colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Safe & The City aims to keep women safer in a potentially unfamiliar city.

The app - which launched in London this year - flags up incidents across the city

Ms Kowalchuk got the inspiration for the app after moving to London, when Google Maps took her on a shortcut through a dodgy alleyway.

She said: “Safe & The City came from a series of experiences. Being new to London, I’d moved from Canada and was reliant on a lot of navigation apps and trusted them.

“I was using Google Maps meeting a friend in a restaurant in London and took me to this alleyway where two men were on a smoking break. They thought it would be quite funny to rile me up and got very aggressive in what they were saying. Although they didn’t end up acting on those threats, someone else would walk into that situation.

“I looked back thinking ‘how could that be prevented?’ for the dozens of people walking from that train station that night.”

Safe & The City, which currently only operates in London, intends to launch in Edinburgh and Glasgow by next summer.

The app currently has more than 5,000 users in the English capital and works with the Metropolitan Police to share data anonymously.

As well as instances of sexual harrassment and assault, users can also flag safety concerns such as badly lit areas.

Ms Kowalchuk added: “We want to start in the two main cities in Scotland; Edinburgh, because it is such a tourist destination, and Glasgow, because parts of the city have been viewed as likely to experience crime.

“Although this is partly about flagging areas which may be dangerous for women, as well as showing that some areas are safer than you think and debunking some of those stereotypes."

Rape Crisis Scotland says the app is "well intentioned" but stressed that sexual violence is not confined to location.

Sandy Brindley, the chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “These type of apps are well intentioned, and may be helpful for some but the reality is the sexual violence is not confined to certain areas. It can happen anywhere, most commonly in someone’s home, or in the home of the attacker.”

News about the app comes as police in Glasgow launch special safety zones to help revellers get home over the festive period.

Six areas in the city will be staffed each weekend to help party-goers get home safely.

Chief Inspector Scott Tees, Police Scotland Safer Communities, said: “We advise people to plan their journey. Tell someone when and where you’re going and when to expect you to get there. If you decide to change your plans then let someone know. Carry a mobile phone and make sure it’s charged.

“If you are in an unfamiliar area, be aware of your surroundings and look confident about where you are going. Don’t take short-cuts through dark alleyways, parks or waste ground”.