DUP MP Paul Girvan has suggested that Theresa May's Brexit deal would do what the IRA failed to do and lead to the reunification of Ireland.

He said: "Many families from this United Kingdom gave sons to fight for what we have in Northern Ireland, which is to remain part of the UK.

"What was not achieved by the IRA and Republicanism has been achieved by those bureaucrats within Europe and with a pen potentially leaving Northern Ireland on the route to a united Ireland."

The comments came after the Government suffered three humiliating Commons defeats in little more than an hour.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom was first forced to agree to publish the Government's full legal advice on the deal after MPs found the Government in contempt of Parliament and then MPs succeeded in a bid to grant the Commons a greater say over what happens if Mrs May's deal is rejected next Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has been warned by Labour in the Lords that to "crash out" of the EU with a no-deal Brexit would be "grossly reckless and irresponsible".

Labour's leader in the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon branded the Withdrawal Agreement "inadequate" and said a no-deal scenario must be rejected.

But Lords leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park defended the deal as being in the national interest and vital to protect jobs.

Urging peers to support the deal, Lady Evans said: "This is a good deal and as European leaders have made clear, the only one on offer."

Stephen Barclay, in his first speech from the despatch box as Brexit Secretary, said Mrs May's deal was "not perfect" but said: "It recognises our shared history and values and provides a framework for our future economic and security relationship."

He added: "This deal is a choice between the certainty of continued cooperation or the potentially damaging fracture of no-deal."

MPs are expected to resume the debate on Mrs May's Brexit deal early afternoon on Wednesday.