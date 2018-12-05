Show Racism the Red Card Scotland has spoken out after a video emerged allegedly showing Celtic's Scott Sinclair being racially abused.

In the video, the Celtic winger is called a "f***ing black b******" just before he steps up to take a penalty.

The anti-racism education charity said: "Show Racism the Red Card Scotland are saddened to see a video that allegedly shows an Aberdeen FC fan racially abuse Celtic ’s Scott Sinclair just before he takes a penalty at the weekend’s League Cup Final at Hampden Park.

"There is no place for racism in Scotland or Scottish Football and we encourage anyone who witnesses racism or experiences racism to tell a steward or call Police Scotland on 101.

"Such behaviour has no place in a progressive Scotland. Racist attitudes are often supported by misinformation, therefore education and the opportunity to talk openly and honestly about these issues is needed now more than ever."

It is not the first time that the Celtic forward has been the victim of racial abuse.

In April 2017, two Rangers fans were arrested and banned after making monkey gestures at Sinclair. He was also the victim of a racist banner in a bonfire on July 12 in the same year.