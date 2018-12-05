Theresa May's draft Brexit deal fails to "provide a solution to the current chaos of Brexit", MSPs have been told.

Scottish Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell hit out at the draft agreement, which has been reached by the Prime Minister and the European Union as Holyrood prepared to vote on this.

A "unique collaboration" by the SNP, Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats resulted in a joint motion condemning both Mrs May's deal and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

If the motion is passed "Scotland will say that it rejects both the Prime Minister's deal and no deal, and instead looks to its politicians to find a better way forward," Mr Russell said.

He reiterated the Scottish Government's support for the UK as a whole staying in the single market and customs union - but also pointed out SNP MPs would back either a second referendum on Brexit or an early general election.

READ MORE: David Mundell: Nicola Sturgeon could go on post-Brexit trade missions with Theresa May

Mr Russell said: "The only option that does not provide a solution to the current chaos of Brexit is that proposed by the Prime Minister."

The current deal would see parts of Scotland "severely and permanently damaged" by a reduction in EU migrants, Mr Russell said.

He went on to warn it would make it "considerably harder" for legal and financial sector firms, many of whom are based in Edinburgh, to deal with Europe.

"Why would a party led by Ruth Davidson vote in favour of that?" he asked.

Mr Russell continued: "In every area of Scotland there are businesses, organisations, communities and individuals who will suffer, directly suffer, over a long period of time if this deal is approved.

"Each and every person will suffer. The analysis we have done indicates that by 2030, if after leaving the EU we move to a free trade agreement, GDP will be cut by £9 billion - equivalent to £1,600 per person in Scotland.

"So forget £350 million a week more for the NHS - the reality is £30 a week less for every man, woman and child with no respite."

Mr Russell continued: "This deal is not even the end of uncertainty. That is just another false promise.

READ MORE: Ian Blackford accuses Theresa May of 'perhaps inadvertently' misleading parliament over Brexit

"In fact the uncertainty flowing from the Prime Minister's deal would last until the end of the transition period, which will not be in December 2020, no-one believes that, more likely December 2022 or even later.

"That's at least four years of uncertainty to add to the two-and-a-half we've already had.

"Four more years of stagnation and lack of investment, with no guarantee that a free trade deal will ever be struck. Those are the fruits of Conservative government. More of the same and worse.

"More meaningless assertions, false claims, cliff-edge negotiations and economic lack of confidence and security. It mustn't happen. Scotland needs and deserves better than the Prime Minister's blindfold Brexit.

"For in truth this deal is about saving the Prime Minister, not about saving her country."

Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins said the Prime Minister's deal is the only credible proposal to have been tabled since the EU referendum.

He said: "Either we leave the EU on the basis of the orderly Withdrawal Agreement that the Prime Minister and her team have negotiated, or something very close to it, or we crash out of the EU on a no-deal basis that would be a disaster for the economy."

He said the motion put forward by the other parties to oppose the withdrawal plans and a no-deal Brexit is "just noise" and rejecting the Withdrawal Agreement makes a no-deal Brexit more likely.

"We want a better alternative, says the motion, without any clue as to what that alternative would be and how could possibly be delivered," he said.

He accused the SNP of trying to "weaponise" Brexit in the service of independence and said Labour and the Liberal Democrats have been "hoodwinked" into giving their support, before calling on MSPs to reject the motion and back the Prime Minister's deal.

He stressed Brexit is happening because the British people voted to leave, adding: "If it turns out that we the Scottish Conservatives are alone in standing up for the one million Scots who voted for that outcome, so be it."