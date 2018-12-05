Actress Tilda Swinton has withdrawn plans for renovations at her £650,000 Highland home after objections from neighbours.

The Oscar award-winning actress submitted plans to Highland Council for an extension to her £650,000 coastal Nairn property earlier this year.

But locals said the plans would "overpower the existing design" and were "very strong and quite brutal".

The actress has now withdrawn her application for a new kitchen, dining area, dog room, pantry, a terrace, snug, and a wet room, at the 113-year-old listed building.

Her spokesman said the star is now looking to resubmit proposals and said she welcomed "constructive contributions".

In a submission to Highland Council, neighbour Ian Blackwell, said: "This proposal would be visually very strong and quite brutal.

"I understand that [it] is a listed building and I make my comments partly, but not entirely, in relation to that status.

“I am concerned that the design of the extension on the north-east would have a marked and dominant impact on the more public elevations.

"I feel that the height of this extension, reaching to the gutter level of the house, is too dominant in relation to the house and the design of the second storey is not in keeping with the character of the house.

"I am additionally concerned at the selection of materials being proposed for the extensions in terms of visual quality and appropriateness.

"The proposed material can look brash - and would not be entirely in keeping with adjacent walls of the existing building."

Another local James Falconer added: "The extension is very large and will overpower the existing design."

Historic Environment Scotland also raised concerns about the plans and said a smaller extension would be more appropriate.

They said: "HES recommended that the plans be revised and suggested a smaller extension would be more appropriate.

"Our view is that the proposals would detract significantly from the overall character, particularly because of the impact on the entrance (north) elevation, and we would strongly encourage revisions to address the impacts.

"Our view is that the proposed double-height utility/wet-room addition would be an incongruous addition to this house, and that its height and position on the north elevation, together with the form of the roof, the blocking of a window and the loss of the curved screen wall and gatepier would result in a very significant loss of character to this house."

The actress submitted the plans in February, and withdrawn in March.

Planning documents submitted to Highland Council show she was seeking to build a new kitchen, dining area, and dog room to replace a "constructed" garage and outhouse.

Her plans also included a pantry, a terrace, a "snug" room, and a "wet room".

Writing in now withdrawn planning documents, agent Henry Allan, for InBuilt design, said: "My clients brief was to increase the size of the kitchen and dining areas while catering to the requirements of a large modern family.

"Where the different habitation areas allow for a natural flow of children, dogs, and entertaining friends.

"By replacing the existing outhouse and the poorly constructed store and garage, this would be the best way to allow the house to accommodate family and guests.

"In summary, the new extension gives a contemporary, clean and defined appearance, which enhances, without detracting from the original building.

"It replaces a sub-standard garage extension with a carefully considered and sympathetic addition which would contribute greatly to the function of this much loved and painstakingly restored family home."

Speaking today Ms Swinton's spokesman said: “There is a suggestion that a disintegrating garage adjacent to Tilda’s house be replaced with an integrated structure, following a pretty much identical footprint.

“The family is in a productive discussion with neighbouring families - as is customary with such cases - to develop the detail of this build.

"Naturally, all constructive contribution is extremely welcome and informative for any revised plans that might go forward."

Planning agent Henry Allan declined to comment.