A BBC Scotland news bulletin failed to air after the broadcaster was hit by technical difficulties.

Reporting Scotland’s afternoon programme was pulled just minutes before it was due to go live at 1.30pm.

The absence of the lunchtime bulletin was blamed on a technical failure at the broadcaster's HQ in Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘We experienced a technical failure in our production gallery a few minutes before the lunchtime edition of Reporting Scotland.

"We were unable to resolve the problem in time for transmission.

"We apologised on air to our viewers and broadcast a short feature programme in place of the news bulletin."

Reporting Scotland airs three times per day at 1.30pm, 6.30pm and 10.30pm.

The two evening bulletins are expected to air as normal.