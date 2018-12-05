CHANGES to the census proposed by the Scottish Government are confused and would render the information it gathers about sex and gender meaningless, according to academics and feminists.

One professor has compared new proposals, which would exclude biological sex from questions being asked at the next Scottish Census, to recording race based on whether white people 'believe' they are black.

Other responses to a consultation on the subject claimed the proposals will "change the legal concept of sex in a way that is not consistent with scientific evidence."

Kathleen Stock, a philosophy professor at the University of Sussex, said the changes were a "profoundly misplaced move".

Rosa Freedman, Professor of Law at Reading University said a bill currently before parliament would conflate sex and gender identity in a way which would have far-reaching impacts both on the data collected and the way sex and gender identity are treated in law.

The Scottish Government says its Census (Amendment) Bill is designed to enable details about people's gender identity and sexual orientation to be gathered voluntarily.

But if passed, it will explicitly remove the need for the 2021 census to record the biological sex of people who answer.

A policy memorandum published alongside the bill claims that "society's understanding of sex has changed" and points out that the previous census in 2011 allowed people to answer with the sex they identified as. However it says the next census needs to be more inclusive still, and will provide for people to answer with a third 'non-binary' option. "Importantly, the sex question proposed will not seek a declaration of biological or legal sex".

However, many respondents to a consultation currently being carried out on the plans by the Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Affairs Committee are warning this will completely change the nature of the census, and failing to collect data about people's biological sex will undermine planning in areas such as equalities, criminal justice, health and education.

Professor Freedman, who will give evidence to the committee today said: "Conflating sex and gender identity will undermine sex as a separate category protected by law." i

She says services and protections - mostly for women - based on sex, need to be preserved, in area such as medical treatment, prisons and refuges, women's sports, religion and youth groups. "Each of these areas requires sex and gender identity to remain separate and distinct from one another... without accurate data from the census, we are concerned that these will be further eroded or undermined," she said.

Professor Stock said gender identity was a term with "no well-established meaning" and asking people only what they identify as would mean the census ceased to be "scientifically respectable data". She said the Government was confused when it described sex and gender identity as linked. "There are white people that believe they are black. This doesn't show that this belief that one is black is linked to race," she said.

In her submission to the committee she argues the policy makes it clear the original census question about sex is being completely changed. "If it goes through this will be a profoundly misplaced move," she said. "having accurate information about actual sex class is extremely important for tracking all sorts of related statistics to do with discrimination, which will be lost if this move goes ahead."

A separate definition of sexual orientation in the policy is "useless," Prof Stock adds, and says women, gay and lesbian and trans people all need protection from discrimination - but the discrimination they experience is different. "We need to preserve these differences, or else the census becomes a pointless exercise."

Dr Kath Murray, of the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, at Edinburgh University, said understanding of gender and identity had changed but sex as a biological fact had not. "There is no robust evidence to suggest that scientific understanding of sex has changed."

She said questions about gender identity were valid, but should be voluntary and should be answered separately. "It should also be noted that sex and gender are increasingly confused across a range of policies... This blurring, which has the effect of changing what it means to be female, has implications for the protection of women's rights."

She said the Government had not consulted widely enough on the impact of the proposed changes to the census. "Any further question development on sex and gender should incldue input from women's groups who appear to have been excluded from the process to date," she said.