Thousands of O2 customers have been left without coverage after their network went down.
Customers were unable to access the internet and other services due to a fault with the company network that impacted mobile data.
We are aware our customers are unable to use data this morning. Our technical teams are working on the issue with high priority. We are really sorry and working as hard and as fast as we can to fix this. Please keep an eye on our status checker: https://t.co/O8fb26fNIv— O2 in the UK (@O2) December 6, 2018
The company has confirmed that engineers are working to resolve the issue. "We are aware our customers are unable to use data this morning," the company said on its official Twitter account.
"Our technical teams are working on the issue with high priority. We are really sorry and working as hard and as fast as we can to fix this."
The service status page of the O2 website added that "voice calls are working OK" and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Other mobile networks, including Sky, Tesco and Giffgaff have also been affected by the problem because their networks use O2 services.
