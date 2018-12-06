The European Court of Justice will deliver its ruling on whether the UK can unilaterally revoke its withdrawal from the EU the day before the crunch vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

European judges will issue their ruling on December 10, the day before the vote on December 11.

The judgment in the Article 50 case will be issued at 9am Luxembourg time on 10 December 2018. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) December 6, 2018

Earlier this week an ECJ Advocate General issued a legal opinion stating that the UK can unilaterally revoke its withdrawal from the EU.

Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona rejected the contention that Article 50 only allows the possibility of revocation following a unanimous decision of the European Council.