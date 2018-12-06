Stunning images have shed light on the daily life of a fishing crew amid turbulent times.

The UK fishing industry has been a vocal constituency throughout the negotiation of the draft Brexit agreement, which promises to leave the Common Fisheries Policy in favor of a new deal with the European Union by 2020.

But EU leaders have stated their goal is to build on current policies of reciprocal access and share quotas. Members of the Scottish fishing fleet are concerned the new fisheries policy would still relinquish too much of its catch to European states and fail to restore full control over UK waters.

Jeff J Mitchell spent the day with the crew Crew members of the Radiant Star fishing in the North Sea on December 5 to capture their day to day lives.