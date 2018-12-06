Pete Shelley, one of the founding fathers of British punk rock has died of a suspected heart attack.

The lead singer of punk band Buzzcocks, best known for punk classics such as Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), What Do I Get? and Promises died in Estonia where he was living, the group's management confirmed.

The frontman's brother Gary McNeish announced the news on Facebook, telling fans: "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, is tell you my brother Pete Shelley had a heart attack this morning and passed away."

The band's website also confirmed the news on social media, saying: "It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

"Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world."

The band were due on tour next year with a date at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on June 29. It was in support of 40th anniversary reissuses of their seminal first two albums, Another Music In Different Kitchen and Love Bites.

Tributes to the punk icon were swift and included words from Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake.

not been on here for a while, but I can't not mark the passing of Pete Shelley. I love(d) Buzzcocks. His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now. Thank you Pete and R.I.P. You will be missed. — Norman Blake (@normanblake) December 6, 2018

Former Sex Pistols bass player and songwriter Glen Matlock said he was "totally shocked and saddened" by the "untimely death".

"A superb songwriter, artist and a totally sweet hearted guy who was one of the very few originals of punk and even a one off within that. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," he said.

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) December 6, 2018

Farewell Pete Shelley.

The first album I ever owned was Love Bites By Buzzcocks. This is my favourite song by them https://t.co/5PSjuQpPM9 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 6, 2018

"And I hate modern music

Disco boogie and pop

They go on an' on an' on an' on an' on..."



Sadly, now they have stopped.



All of us are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true original and phenomenal songwriter.



R.I.P. Pete Shelley. — Stiff Little Fingers (@RigidDigits) December 6, 2018

Shelley was born to Margaret and John McNeish at in Leigh, Lancashire. His mother was an ex-mill worker in the town, while his father was a fitter at the nearby Astley Green Colliery.

He formed Buzzcocks with Howard Devoto after the two met at Bolton Institute of Technology in 1975 and subsequently travelled to London to see the Sex Pistols.

The author Neil Gaiman said "part of my youth dies with him".

They debuted in 1976 in Manchester, opening for the Sex Pistols and went on to become a significant part of the punk movement.

Shelley who wrote and sang many of the classic Buzzcocks songs once said punk was "like heavy metal, played badly"

Buzzcocks live in Belfast four months ago.