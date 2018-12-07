Theresa May will send about 30 ministers across the UK on Friday in a final push to sell her Brexit deal ahead of next week's crucial Commons vote.

Senior Cabinet ministers including Chancellor Philip Hammond and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are among those who will be deployed to local communities to garner support for Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, Mrs May's de facto deputy, will meet small business leaders in Belfast and Scotland Secretary David Mundell will speak to employers in Glasgow.

Mr Hammond will visit a Chertsey school, while Mr Hancock will head to a hospital in Portsmouth where he will announce almost £1 billion of funding for health facilities across England.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, meanwhile, will visit engineering companies in Peterborough and the East Midlands.

Mrs May said: "We have delivered a deal that honours the vote of the British people.

"I've been speaking to factory workers in Scotland, farmers in Wales and people right across the country, answering their questions about the deal and our future.

"Overwhelmingly, the message I've heard is that people want us to get on with it.

"And that's why it's important that ministers are out speaking with communities across the UK today about how the deal works for them."