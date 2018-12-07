Scott Sinclair has hit out at an "uneducated" Aberdeen FC fan who taunted him with racist abuse.

Footage emerged of a fan yelling at the Celtic winger as he stepped up to take a penality at the League Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday.

In the clip, shot from the Aberdeen section of the ground, the forward is branded a "f***ing black b******".

Sinclair tweeted on Thursday night: "Just seen the video from Sunday’s game, absolute disgrace for the ignorance of the uneducated fan shouting racial abuse."

His reaction comes after anti-racism campaigners condemned the footage.

Show Racism the Red Card said they were "saddened" by the incident.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "There is no place for racism in Scotland or Scottish Football and we encourage anyone who witnesses racism or experiences racism to tell a steward or call Police Scotland on 101.

"Such behaviour has no place in a progressive Scotland. Racist attitudes are often supported by misinformation, therefore education and the opportunity to talk openly and honestly about these issues is needed now more than ever."

It's not the first time that the Celtic forward has been the victim of racial abuse.

In April 2017, two Rangers fans were arrested and banned after making monkey gestures at Sinclair.

He was also the victim of a racist banner in a bonfire on July 12 in the same year.