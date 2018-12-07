Rangers borrowed more than £22m in their latest year's accounts, a report showing the amount of borrowing in football has claimed.
The club borrowed over 22.5m according to a report shared on social media by football business lecturer Keiran Maguire, which showed that the Ibrox club borrowed more than the remainder of Scottish football's professional clubs combined.
British football clubs owe about £3,517,300,000 to banks and owners. Manchester United top the table with £496 million. Chelsea & Everton at the bottom as owners fund clubs via shares rather than loans. Figures from most recent accounts. pic.twitter.com/Yb5koRa0ej— PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) December 6, 2018
The report was put together by the University of Liverpool lecturer to display the amounts borrowed by British clubs, totalling £3.5bn.
Celtic were in second place, borrowing £10.8m.
READ MORE: Rangers and the mounting £20 million loan debt needed to remain a going concern
Other Scottish clubs registered - Hibernian, Motherwell, Dundee United and Dundee - owe around £9m between them.
READ MORE: Matthew Lindsay: Forget about Dave King’s missing millions - what Rangers need now is financial prudence
The totals of Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Ross County were all less than £1m while Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock did not record any borrowings.
In October, Rangers' pre-tax losses had more than doubled for a second consecutive year to £14.3million.
An auditor expressed "concern" over the figures but chairman Dave King insisted there are no questions being asked about the club's financial strength.
This story originally appeared in The Evening Times
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment