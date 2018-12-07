Frightened Rabbit are to set to play their first gig since the death of singer Scott Hutchison.

The band will perform at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of a charity event to raise money for social enterprise Social Bite.

It will be the first Frightened Rabbit performance since Scott took his own life in May.

The band played the first Sleep in the Park event last year and had signed up to take part in this year's event before Scott's tragic death.

In his absence, the band will be joined by friends in the form of The Twilight Sad and Kathryn Joseph.

The band, formed by Scott and brother Grant Hutchison on drums, were touring in celebration of album Midnight Organ Fight's 10th anniversary before the singer's death.

Grant told the BBC that the band agreed to perform at the charity sleepout to "make a positive thing out of something that personally was a very tragic event".

The gig will also raise funds for a charity Scott's family are setting up in his memory.

Asked about how he would feel playing without his brother, Grant added: "To be honest, I don't know.

"I don't think it's something I can really prepare for. It's going to be highly emotional, but I think the setting for it, both physically and the fact that it's a charity event for Social Bite, means it's a positive way to do that for the first time.

"I think I'll be more nervous than I've ever been for a Frightened Rabbit gig before."

Grant added that the band have "something planned for next year", which is due to be announced at the start of 2019.