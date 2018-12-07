SNP MSP George Adam has hit back at Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonell's claim to deliver the "biggest transfer in wealth and power" from London to Scotland since the Second World War.

Adam blasted McDonnell stating "the only way we can guarantee an irreversible shift in power from London to Scotland is through independence."

Speaking in Glasgow, McDonnell said Labour would bring an end to austerity with an additional £70 billion of cash for Scotland over 10 years.

He said: "We need Labour governments - in London and Edinburgh - to reverse the damage that has been done to Scottish jobs and industry over decades.

"As Chancellor, I will be part of a transformative government that will ensure there is a multi-billion pound investment in growing Scottish industry and jobs creation.

"After a near decade of Tory austerity, a Labour government will be fully committed to rebuilding jobs and industry in Scotland."

However, George Adam slammed the Shadow Chancellor stating that his comments in Glasgow showed why Labour languished third in Scottish politics.

The Paisley MSP said: "The only way we can guarantee an irreversible shift in power from London to Scotland is through independence.

"It's interventions like this that show exactly why Labour continue to languish in third place in Scottish politics and can't even beat one of the most incompetent Tory governments of all time.

"It was Labour who opposed Scotland having the powers over tax and welfare that they now demand the Scottish Government use.

"And it was Labour who offered the lowest funding settlement for the NHS, even less than the Tories, at the last election."