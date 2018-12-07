JOHN McDonnell has insisted a second Brexit referendum would not be a betrayal of voters as he confirmed Labour will back a People’s Vote “if we get to a situation where we’ve tried everything”.

The shadow chancellor rejected warnings from the leader of the influential Unite union, Len McCluskey, that a fresh poll risked selling out voters.

Mr McDonnell said Labour would push for its own Brexit proposals, before attempting to force a general election if these were rejected.

If that failed, he said his party would move towards other options – including a public vote.

He said it was “inevitable” another referendum would include an option to stay in the EU, and confirmed he would vote to remain.

But asked how Labour would campaign on a second vote, he said: “We’ll discuss that as we get near.”

Mr McDonnell also argued the EU will be open to renegotiating a Brexit deal if Theresa May's proposal is rejected on Tuesday.

Brussels has repeatedly said it won't reopen talks, but the shadow chancellor insisted "the climate will change" if Labour takes charge.

He made the comments in Glasgow as he began a two-day visit to Scotland.

Asked if he agreed with Mr McCluskey, he said: “No, I think if we get to a situation where we’ve tried everything…

“We’re doing our best — if you watch the tone of the interventions yesterday and my speech yesterday it was a sincere attempt to try and bring all parties together to try and agree a Brexit which would protect jobs and the economy.

“If we can’t get that, we need a general election because we can then change the team that will then do the negotiations.

“If we can’t get that, we’ll I think people will recognise we will have no other option but to consider another public vote.

“And people will respect us for doing our best to implement the spirit of the referendum itself.

“We’ve got to resolve this issue. We can’t go on like this.”

It comes after Mr McCluskey reportedly warned Labour MPs against backing a second referendum.

Mr McDonnell said Labour wanted a permanent customs union and a “close and collaborative” relationship with the single market.

He argued Theresa May’s deal was “badly negotiated” and would not be voted through, and insisted there was still time for his party to negotiate a better agreement.