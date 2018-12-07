Fiona Bruce has been revealed as the new presenter for Question Time.

The Antiques Roadshow presenter, who is replacing David Dimbleby, will become the first female host in the show's history when she takes over the role on January 10.

Ms Bruce is said to have impressed executives in a series of auditions held behind closed doors.

She said: "It is an honour to be asked to take on one of the great political programmes of the BBC.

"Particularly at a time of such historic change for the UK and tumult at Westminster."

Paying tribute to David Dimbleby, she added: "For many years Question Time has been presented by one of my television heroes, so I am thrilled and not a little daunted to be stepping into his shoes.

"It is a programme I have watched for as long as I can remember and have long wanted to be part of. I can't wait to get started."

Fran Unsworth, director of BBC news and current affairs, said: "David is a tough act to follow but Fiona impressed us all - with her authority, warmth, and ability to connect with the audience and champion their concerns. We're delighted to have her at the helm."

The final shortlist for the Question Time job was understood to include Newsnight presenters Emily Maitlis and Dumfries-born Kirsty Wark.

Ms Wark previously told Good Housekeeping magazine she would be interested in taking over the role and would "throw her hat in the ring" when Dimbleby stepped down.

Broadcasters Samira Ahmed, Nick Robinson, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and ex-Newsnight host Jeremy Paxman were also touted as potential candidates.