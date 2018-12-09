SCOTRAIL has been flooded with complaints about cancelled services and longer journey times in some areas despite the train operator declaring that its new timetable ushers in faster trips to build the "best railway Scotland has ever had".

Dutch company Abellio, which runs Scotland's railways launched its new timetable which has its first commuter day in operation today with a pledge to deliver "faster journeys, more seats and more services for its customers" with the introduction of high speed trains and new class 385 electric trains.

But increasing numbers are complaining to ScotRail that any improvements are coming at a cost to other travellers with fares increasing by an average of 2.8% next year.

At least one MSP, Mark Ruskell who represents mid-Scotland and Fife is seeking urgent talks with the transport secretary Michael Matheson over what he described as "a major cause for concern" over the timetable.

ScotRail declared the flagship Edinburgh to Glasgow rail link would see the fastest journey time cut to just 42 minutes as part of a £858 million upgrade.

But a Herald analysis of the changes shows that amounted to just one train out of 173 leaving Glasgow Queen Street for Edinburgh Waverley today. The 2pm train on the first working day of the new timetable, outside of rush hour, is scheduled to take 42 minutes, with the same train just six minutes slower under the old timetable.

We found that just 18 of 173 trains are scheduled to make the daily journey from Glasgow to Scotland's capital within 50 minutes with the new timetable and none run during the rush hour - a small improvement on the seven out of 159 before the changes.

Among the losers are those seeking to get from Polmont and Linlithgow to Stirling as the daytime direct service has gone, and has led to complaints to ScotRail that would double journey times. One user described it as "madness" and said: "I honestly cannot believe this".

ScotRail's response on social media was: "We'll continue to provide a direct service at night, but during the day, customers need to change at Falkirk Grahamston. We know this is inconvenient, but the change provides more seats for all and allows faster journeys for 5000+ per day travelling to Edinburgh."

Daytime direct services connecting Laurencekirk to Dundee have also gone leading one commuter to complaint that "I have to change trains at Montrose, have a longer journey both ways and will get to enjoy a price hike too".

Commuters also complained of cuts to services and journey times between Dunblane and Edinburgh including the loss of a morning commuter express.

Others have told of increased journey times across the country with the new improved timetable.

The 8.41am from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen which takes 2 hours and 44 minutes becomes the 8.45am train which takes 22 minutes longer.

The 1.36pm train from Edinburgh to Inverness, due to arrive there this week at 4.54pm is scheduled to arrive 13 minutes later on the new timetable.

Mr Ruskell has lodged a complaint with Mr Matheson after hearing objections from residents at meetings held in Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

Rail users complained that there was no consultation over timetable changes and that the first many were aware that the switch was happening was when public meetings were advertised or information was provided by community councils.

Mr Ruskell said serious overcrowding on services between Edinburgh and Dunblane had already led to fainting before the new timetable had even kicked in.

He said: "The electrification of the line to Dunblane, though very welcome, has caused additioinal inconvenience... People put up with this considerable disruption to their lives, on the understanding that they would receive a significantly improved services once the works were complete.

"In our view, a view that was reflected repeatedly at the meetings, it now appears this will not be the case."

He said a number of people indicated they would need to take services hours in advance to ensure they arrive at work on time, or can collect their chlidren from nursery as "the service is so unreliable".

He added in a letter to Mr Matheson: "As far as we can ascertain neither ScotRail nor Network Rail has conducted any public consultation prior to the introduction of hte new timetable. The ScotRail representative at our meeting indicated this was because consultation was challenging.

"It is surely essential that the travelling public have the right to input into timetabling proposals."

He said commuters who connect to the train at Dunblane via a bus from Crieff may be forced to add a "completely unacceptable" three hours onto their commute due to a "lack of joined up thinking".

ScotRail’s in advance of the timetable launch asked customers to take a minute to check their journey for any changes.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do. Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around.

“This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year.

“The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”

