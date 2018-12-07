O2 customers could be due compensation after the mobile network’s data outage that impacted customers for almost 24 hours.
Almost 32 million customers were affected and unable to access 4G, make calls or use apps.
Here's how you could claim compensation over the loss of service.
READ MORE: Millions of O2 customers left without coverage hours after network goes down
Guidance from regulator Ofcom said that, depending on circumstances, it “may be appropriate” for mobile networks to offer some form of compensation for loss of service.
O2 said it would update customers later on Friday on how “we will make yesterday’s data service issue up to them”.
READ MORE: Anger, confusion and mixed messages as O2 network remains crashed 'till Friday'
Customers wishing to complain should follow a company’s formal complaints procedure – usually completing an online form or phoning the company directly – details about which Ofcom says should be available on the firm’s website.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.