DEREK Mackay might want to ask Santa for a diet plan, judging by the lobbying register. With the Scottish budget nigh, the finance secretary is being wined and dined hard. Over just two days last month, Baillie Gifford got him lunch in a restaurant near his office to mull “the competitiveness of Scottish taxation policy”, and Edinburgh Airport took him to dinner at the Michelin-starred Kitchin in Leith to nag him about cutting Air Departure Tax. It’s a tough life.

SCOTTISH Tory justice spokesman Liam Kerr has been typecast as a cadaverous lawyer since arriving at Holyrood. But it seems he has unexpected depths. At the recent Herald Scottish Politician of the Year Awards he was shocked to be outed in a video as a former “chain-smoking Goth”, earning him good-natured pelters from others on his table. Unspun hears he was so secretly chuffed, he is now trying to obtain a copy of the clip for posterity.