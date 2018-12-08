SNP ministers have been accused of empty spin after confirming a pledge to withhold consent from any UK Brexit legislation will be ditched.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell previously insisted the Scottish Government would not give its blessing to any Brexit bills.

However he has now written to Theresa May’s de facto deputy confirming ministers will support new laws aimed at finding alternatives to Britain’s current reciprocal healthcare arrangements with the EU.

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said the move showed the SNP’s spin was “always nonsense”.

He said: “This is a welcome climbdown by Mike Russell but it does rather demolish all his previous bluster on refusing to grant legislative consent on Brexit.

“You don’t have to back Brexit to ensure it is implemented in an orderly manner. If Mr Russell now agrees that consent should be given in this case, he should grant it in others too.

“The SNP’s spin about a power grab was always nonsense. Mr Russell should now dump the SNP’s political game playing on Brexit once and for all.”

Mr Russell previously said he “couldn’t conceive of circumstances” in which Holyrood would consent to Westminster legislation until the “broken” devolution system is fixed.

It came amid claims the UK Government had ignored the will of Holyrood by pushing ahead with Brexit legislation without its consent.

However last month Mr Russell admitted this approach could be ditched in relation to the Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill.

This aims to safeguard healthcare for the 190,000 expats living in the EU and the 50 million people who travel abroad every year.

In a letter to Mrs May’s deputy David Lidington, dated December 6, Mr Russell revealed Scottish ministers will give consent to the legislation.

He said: “Having reflected on developments on the Healthcare (International Relations) Bill, its purpose in providing reassurance to those with health needs, and the risk of misunderstanding and anxiety, Jeane Freeman and I believe that the Scottish Parliament should exceptionally and without prejudice to future decisions be invited to put beyond doubt its application in Scotland through a formal legislative consent motion.”

Mr Russell said the threat to reciprocal healthcare “comes entirely from the UK Government’s Brexit policy and would be resolved by staying in the EU, in line with the wishes of the people of Scotland”.

He added: “In all circumstances the Scottish Government will take the necessary action to protect Scotland’s interests, including the healthcare of people abroad, as far as possible from this Brexit threat. We will therefore exceptionally recommend the Scottish Parliament consents to this Bill.

“The UK Government has made it clear it is willing to disregard the established legislative consent procedure and needs to respond positively to proposals from the Scottish Government to restore confidence in the convention.”