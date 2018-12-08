ARMED robbers threatened staff in a hairdressers in Baillieston with tasers.

Police said the two men burst into Contour hairdressers in Main Street on Friday afternoon and demanded money from staff.

They made off along the street with several mobile phones and a staff member's handbag.

Four female members of staff were in the hairdressers at the time and were left 'very distressed', police said.

The robbery occurred at 4.45pm.

The first suspect is said to be white, in his late 30s, early 40s, around 5 ft 5 inches in height with a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and navy coloured tracksuit trousers. He is described as gaunt with several teeth missing.

The second suspect is white, in his late 30s, also around 5 ft 5 inches in height. He was wearing a dark coloured top and dark coloured trousers. He too had a gaunt appearance.

Both were wearing gloves.

Officers are gathering CCTV footage and are speaking to local businesses and residents from around the area.

Constable Holly Canning said: “It’s clear the men’s intention in this instance was to steal the shop’s takings. All the women within the salon have been left badly shaken by this incident.

"I would appeal to people who were in Main Street at around the time of the incident. This is a busy shopping area and I know people will have been out and about and I’m sure the two men will have been noticed as they left the shop and ran off up Main Street. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, please do pass it on. All information is pieced together and can often lead us to identifying the suspects."

Call 101 with any information or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.