Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall have thanked the 10,000 people taking part in a mass sleepout to raise cash for homeless people as they perform a whirlwind four gigs in one evening.

The singer-songwriters played for fundraisers in Aberdeen and Dundee and were set for Glasgow and Edinburgh as they loaned their support to the Sleep in the Park event.

Macdonald and Tunstall were meant to be taken by helicopter between cities but with the unpredictable December weather it is understood organisers deemed it safer to go by road.

The sleepout, which has been arranged by social enterprise Social Bite has so far raised £3.2 million in sponsorship and donations.

1 down, 3 to go! Thank you Aberdeen! We started 10 mins late but I think we’ve managed to claw some time back on the autobahn, I mean road 😛 #SleepinthePark @SocialBite_ — Amy Macdonald (@Amy__Macdonald) December 8, 2018

Macdonald, who wore fingerless gloves to play two hits, This is The Life and Mr Rock & Roll, told the crowd in Dundee: “This is probably the shortest gig I’ve ever played.

“I just want to say it’s a privilege to be here and be a small part of this. It’s such a worthy cause and it’s so amazing that you guys are doing this.”

Overnight temperatures were expected to be around 4-5 C but may drop to 3C in Edinburgh, the site of the inaugural sleepout in 2017 when around 8,000 people raised £4 million.

The cash goes towards tackling homelessness through housing projects and employment programmes, and supporting those on the streets with shelters and hot food and drink.

Tunstall, who played Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See, told the Dundee crowd: “I’m kind of amazed that I’m here. They’ve got this amazing helicopter that looks just like a transit van. It’s really square and it’s got wheels.

“But I’d do anything to get to all these shows and play for everyone. It’s such a great honour to be here.”

Comedian Fred MacAulay is hosting the Edinburgh event, with a performance by Lulu and a bedtime story from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh in West Princes Street Gardens.

Frightened Rabbit, whose lead singer Scott Hutchison died in May, are scheduled to play at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

Eddi Reader headlined Aberdeen’s show in Duthie Park, while Kyle Falconer was due to top the bill in Slessor Gardens, Dundee.

The event ends on Sunday at 6am.

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: “It’s been a lot of work but it’s been worth it.

“We’ve got a great turnout in all the cities and we’re going to raise a fantastic sum of money so it’s all been worthwhile.

“Amy performed the previous year and is a big supporter of ours – she did Celebrity Pointless and chose Social Bite as her chosen charity – so we kind of hoped she would do it.

“It’s certainly a big ask of them to go round four cities so I’m delighted that they both accepted.”