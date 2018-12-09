MOST Scots think independence would be better for the country than staying  in the UK after Brexit, a major breakthrough poll has found.

The survey, by Panalbase for the radio station LBC and the Sunday Times newspaper, comes as the latest warning for British politicians that rejecting their union with Europe jeopardised their union with Scotland.

Fully 59 per cent of those polled said they thought Scotland would do better under independence than a no-deal Brexit. 

That figure fell to 53 per cent when Scots were asked to choose between independence and leaving the EU with a deal. 

However, the view did not translate in to support for independence right now. Panelbase had Yes trailing No by 47 per cent to 53 per cent.