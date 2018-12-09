MOST Scots think independence would be better for the country than staying in the UK after Brexit, a major breakthrough poll has found.
The survey, by Panalbase for the radio station LBC and the Sunday Times newspaper, comes as the latest warning for British politicians that rejecting their union with Europe jeopardised their union with Scotland.
Fully 59 per cent of those polled said they thought Scotland would do better under independence than a no-deal Brexit.
That figure fell to 53 per cent when Scots were asked to choose between independence and leaving the EU with a deal.
However, the view did not translate in to support for independence right now. Panelbase had Yes trailing No by 47 per cent to 53 per cent.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment