DAVID Mundell has said a second referendum may take place which could see Brexit scrapped.

The Scottish Secretary said MPs might decide to push forward with another vote rather than crashing out of the European Union without a deal.

It comes amid reports Theresa May is considering delaying Tuesday’s vote on her EU divorce agreement in the face of almost certain defeat.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics Scotland show, Mr Mundell said claims her deal could be renegotiated are “false”.

He added: “I do not think it’s going to be possible to significantly or substantially renegotiate the agreement that is there.”

He said No Deal is the “default” option if MPs vote against Mrs May’s proposals – but suggested a second referendum is also on the table.

He said: “No Deal is the default. So if we don’t agree the deal on Tuesday, where we’ll be heading is No Deal.

"That’s the default, that’s in law, and you can’t get round that by simply saying we don’t want No Deal. You have to put something else in place.

“So Parliament might – and I don’t take this position – but Parliament might put another referendum in place, and that ultimately could lead to a reversal of the result.”

The Scottish Secretary rejected suggestions Mrs May might put off Tuesday’s vote and go back to Brussels in a bid to secure further concessions.

He said: “The Prime Minister told me yesterday that the vote will go ahead, so that is the basis on which I’m proceeding.

“I don’t see any advantage in delaying the vote. People have to make up their minds on this issue, then the outcome of the vote has to be assessed.

“The Prime Minister will be going to Brussels with the backdrop of whatever has happened in the vote.

“But she’s certainly not intending to go to Brussels ahead of the vote.”

He added: “A lot of people have the fanciful idea that Santa is going to turn up and put a new deal in their stocking. That’s not going to happen. It’s this deal, no deal or uncertainty.

“There’s a whole range of uncertain things that could happen. Nobody wants that. People out there, watching this programme – they want this sorted. And it’s incumbent on MPs to do that.”

He said it was “simply not possible” to scrap Mrs May’s controversial backstop plans and push ahead with the rest of the deal, as suggested by Boris Johnson.

The backstop, which aims to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, would kick in if the UK failed to secure a wider trade deal with the EU by the end of the transition period.

However it has been widely criticised by Brexiters, who claim it would see the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely.

Mr Mundell said: “It’s simply not possible to have a withdrawal agreement without the backstop. Mr Johnson knows that. I mean, he was in the Cabinet until relatively recently.

“I don’t understand how he’s come to that conclusion. There won’t be a withdrawal agreement without a backstop.”

He said he would find it “extremely difficult” to serve in the Cabinet if Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

And despite previously insisting he would not accept any deal which treated Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK, Mr Mundell said he had since made a “judgement” that supporting Mrs May’s plans was the best option.

He said: “You resign from the Government if you can’t support the proposal the Government’s taking forward.

“I can support it because I believe that the alternatives to that proposal are much, much worse – and much worse for the integrity of the United Kingdom.

“A No Deal Brexit would be catastrophic for the Scottish economy, for jobs, for people here in Scotland.”