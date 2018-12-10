BRITAIN’S future hangs in the balance as Theresa May has just 48 hours to save her Brexit deal and stave off the collapse of her Government.

The Prime Minister warned rebel Tory MPs they risk handing power to Jeremy Corbyn unless they back her agreement, as she struggles to maintain her grip on the keys to Number 10.

It comes amid widespread speculation she will seek to delay tomorrow’s vote on her EU divorce deal in the face of almost certain defeat.

Cabinet ministers including Boris Johnson have refused to rule out leadership bids, while Labour insists it is ready to step in “straight away” and form a minority government as soon as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary David Mundell warned Tory efforts to scrap the deal risk putting in place a second referendum and reversing Brexit altogether.

Mrs May said the UK would enter “uncharted waters” if her deal is rejected on Tuesday. Some estimate more than 100 Tories will vote against it.

She told the Mail on Sunday: "It would mean grave uncertainty for the nation with a very real risk of no Brexit or leaving the European Union with no deal.

"We have a leader of the Opposition who thinks of nothing but attempting to bring about a general election, no matter what the cost to the country.

"As someone who cares passionately about my country and my party, I believe Jeremy Corbyn getting his hands on power is a risk we cannot afford to take.”

Yesterday it was reported the Prime Minister was considering delaying Tuesday’s vote in a desperate bid to secure further concessions from Brussels.

But this was dismissed by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, who insisted it would go ahead as planned.

Asked if the vote was "100% happening" on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, he replied: "It is."

It comes as the European Court of Justice is expected to deliver its final ruling on whether the UK can unilaterally decide to halt Brexit this morning.

Last week, Advocate General Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona said MPs had the power to revoke the Article 50 withdrawal process any time before it ends next March.

While his opinion is not binding on the court, it is highly influential and the full judgement is expected to mirror it – providing a huge boost to anti-Brexit campaigners.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson refused to rule out challenging Mrs May in the aftermath of Tuesday’s vote, but insisted it was "nonsense" to suggest he was already lining up members of his Cabinet.

Asked to give an "absolute, categorical promise" that he would not stand against the Prime Minister, Mr Johnson told the BBC: "I will give you an absolute, categorical promise that I will continue to advocate what I think is the most sensible plan."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned allies of Mr Johnson as "idiots" after they compared him to the character Aslan in CS Lewis's Narnia series, and insisted he was ready to end the rule of the "ice queen", Theresa May.

She tweeted: "It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry. These idiots are actually revelling in the idea that they’re characters in a fantasy world.

"Scotland, we don’t have to stay in Narnia with them – we can opt to stay in the real world with independence."

Meanwhile, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey also refused to rule out going for the top job.

Ex-Attorney General Dominic Grieve suggested the Tory party could split over Brexit, as speculation mounted further resignations are due in the coming days.

Tory MP Will Quince quit as a ministerial aide to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, while the Sunday Telegraph reported that another parliamentary private secretary was on the verge of quitting and Cabinet Brexiteer Penny Mordaunt was considering whether to back the deal or resign.

Other ministers – including Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd – have suggested a Norway-plus deal if Mrs May's plan is rejected, keeping the UK in the single market and a customs union.

Labour faced a fresh row over its Brexit policy last night after the party’s shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan took part in a rally calling for a second referendum.

She was rebuked by Jeremy Corbyn, who said he would prefer Labour MPs to be "concentrating solely" on defeating Mrs May's Brexit deal.