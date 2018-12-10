Video footage in France of police forcing protesting high school students to kneel in the mud with their heads bowed and hands behind their heads as they are watched over by armed, masked police officers has caused outrage in France.

The video of the detained students, taken in Mantes-la-Jolie, just west of Paris, on Thursday, shows police officers holding riot shields and batons as they watch over them. Accordiong to French media, a voice on the clip says: "Now this is a class that knows how to behave," with clips being shared widely on social media.